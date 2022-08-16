Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

