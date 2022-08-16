Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.97

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.97 and last traded at C$55.25, with a volume of 39557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.88.
AND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
