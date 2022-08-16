Analyzing Yatsen (YSG) and Its Peers

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Yatsen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 121 931 964 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Yatsen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Yatsen has a beta of -5.18, indicating that its stock price is 618% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s competitors have a beta of 38.69, indicating that their average stock price is 3,769% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -28.67% -21.36% -17.01% Yatsen Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -3.29 Yatsen Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.61

Yatsen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yatsen competitors beat Yatsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

