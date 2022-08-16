Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WSFS Financial (WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – WSFS Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $52.00.

7/29/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – WSFS Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – WSFS Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/21/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. 277,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

Get WSFS Financial Co alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after buying an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.