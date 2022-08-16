Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (DEC, DGE, DHER, FNTN, HEN3, HFG, PSM, REL, RIO, VAR1)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 16th:

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.40 ($15.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

was given a €66.00 ($67.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €72.50 ($73.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($28.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €9.80 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

