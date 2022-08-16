AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $179.00 and last traded at $179.00. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.50.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.