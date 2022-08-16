Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE AMRX opened at $3.19 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

