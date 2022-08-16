Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 915,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

