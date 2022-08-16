American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 122,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 488,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$675.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

