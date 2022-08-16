American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.74. 1,386,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,636. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

