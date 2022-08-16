American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERBB stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 3,785,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,458. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

