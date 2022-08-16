Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.
Insider Transactions at Amcor
In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amcor
Amcor Price Performance
Shares of AMCR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 874,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amcor (AMCR)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.