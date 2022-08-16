Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 874,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

