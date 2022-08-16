Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Ambow Education stock remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,872. Ambow Education has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.70.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

