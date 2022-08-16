Altura Achieves Market Cap of $15.02 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $685,355.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
