Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSAW. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ALSAW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,937. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

