Alpaca Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $38.67 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $38.67 million and $2.56 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position."

