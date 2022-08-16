Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

