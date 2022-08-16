Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

