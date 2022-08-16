Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

