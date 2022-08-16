Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Allakos Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 5,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

