Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.