Alken Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Visa comprises 2.7% of Alken Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $406.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.