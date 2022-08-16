Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alithya Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALYA opened at C$2.97 on Friday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

