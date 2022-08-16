Alison Sasser Sells 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,218. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

