Alison Sasser Sells 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,218. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.