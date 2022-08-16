Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading Down 0.9%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

