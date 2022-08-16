Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,365. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

