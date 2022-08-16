Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.
Alexco Resource Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,365. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.