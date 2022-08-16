Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.90. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

