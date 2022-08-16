Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $63.72 million and $254,914.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.