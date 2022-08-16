Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS.

Albireo Pharma Stock Up 4.5 %

ALBO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 426.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

