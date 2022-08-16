Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,409 shares of company stock worth $1,390,051. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

