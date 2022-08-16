Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 27.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,572. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
