Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 27.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,572. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

