Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Akerna Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of KERNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 41,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

