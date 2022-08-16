Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akerna Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 14,889,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.71). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akerna (KERN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.