Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akerna Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 14,889,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.71). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Akerna by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

