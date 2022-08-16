Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.08. 1,152,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.