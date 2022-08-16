Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,260,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 22,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

ABNB opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,934 shares of company stock worth $60,491,495 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

