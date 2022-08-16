AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 13,933.81%.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

AIM stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.47. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

