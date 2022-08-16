Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aileron Therapeutics

ALRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.