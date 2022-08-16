Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($3.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agrify Stock Performance

Agrify stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agrify by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its position in Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agrify Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

