Agrify’s (AGFY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Agrify has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 122.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify



Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

