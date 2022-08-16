Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Agora Stock Performance
Shares of Agora stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05. Agora has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.74.
Institutional Trading of Agora
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.