Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05. Agora has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Institutional Trading of Agora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agora Company Profile

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

