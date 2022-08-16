Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agora by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at $2,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at $864,000.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,444. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Agora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.