Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,862. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agiliti by 398.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Agiliti by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

