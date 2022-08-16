Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

