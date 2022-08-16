Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:A traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, reaching $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 127,586 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

