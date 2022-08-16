Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded up $6.06 on Tuesday, hitting $139.96. 56,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,865. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.