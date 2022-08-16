Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Agile Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agile Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Agile Growth has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Read More

