Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 14,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,707,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 305,949 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $34,436,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

