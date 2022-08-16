Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Afya Price Performance
Afya stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
