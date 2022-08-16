Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Afya stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $14,949,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 916,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

