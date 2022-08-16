AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of AFTR stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Institutional Trading of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
