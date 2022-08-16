African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

African Gold Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

